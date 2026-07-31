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Heber locals can comment on proposed tax increase Aug. 5

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 31, 2026 at 3:25 PM MDT
A person works on taxes.
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A person works on taxes.

Heber City is considering a roughly 5% property tax increase for fiscal year 2027.

Heber City residents can share their thoughts Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, on a proposed 4.8% property tax increase.
The increase would mean an extra $16.83 in taxes for the year for a home valued at $850,000, around the county’s median home price.

A business worth the same amount would pay an extra $30.60 for the year.

If city leaders approve the tax hike, it will generate an additional $174,000, which would be distributed across departments.

Heber City says the money is needed to cover rising costs for materials, services and labor.

Residents can learn more about the proposal and share feedback at a public hearing Wednesday at 7 p.m.

For a link to attend online, click here.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.
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Heber City Other News
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler