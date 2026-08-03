Heber, Midway councils to consider affordable housing projects Tuesday

The Heber City Council is revisiting plans for Celebration, a multiphase project near Wasatch High School.

City Manager Matt Brower said different shares of the units will be designated for different income levels. At a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4, the council will focus on specifics of the agreement between the developer and the city.

“Phase 1 consists of 148 units, all of them affordable, between 40% and 80% AMI, and it’s just walking through the terms of the agreement to see if it’s acceptable to the city,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 3.

AMI is area median income. For Wasatch County, a family of four making between $54,000 and $109,000 would qualify for Celebration housing.

Rents would vary based on the size of the apartment and the tenant’s income.

To support the development, Heber City will consider deferring $3.2 million in impact fees.

“They’ll be paid back to the city in nine to 12 years at a 4% interest, but that’s the first time the city’s done anything like that,” Brower said.

Full Interview: Heber City Manager Matt Brower Listen • 11:16

Celebration is on the work session agenda, meaning the council will not make any final decisions about the plans Tuesday.

The discussion begins at 5 p.m. in the Heber City Council chambers.

In neighboring Midway, the city council intends to vote on a development agreement to construct six workforce housing units on Main Street.

The proposal includes five basement studio apartments and a one-bedroom, with rent and utilities set between $1,200 and $1,400 per month. The apartments would remain affordable for 20 years.

The developer is asking Midway to waive building permit fees and lease the water rights for the project.

The Midway City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the community center.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.