2 killed in Wasatch County crash early Monday

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Eddie Wright says the crash occurred near milepost 8 on state Route 32, near the Rock Cliff area of Jordanelle State Park.

A white Toyota Camry was traveling north toward Francis around 6:45 a.m. Monday when it left the roadway. The driver overcorrected and crossed into the opposite lane, where a Jeep driving south struck the car.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Camry died at the crash site.

UHP did not immediately identify the men or provide other information.

The Jeep driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.