High Valley Transit construction to close 224 lanes, Olympic Pkwy

State Route 224 in Kimball Junction will be reduced to one lane each direction as crews work on the Olympic Parkway intersection over the next week.

As part of High Valley Transit’s bus rapid transit project, crews will install new traffic control systems at the Kimball Junction intersections.

High Valley Transit Chief Development Officer Gabe Shields said those changes won’t take long to install, but additional work will close Olympic Parkway overnight.

“On Wednesday, we're going to be working at the Olympic intersection. We've got some work going on there for the next five nights, and overnight, Olympic Parkway is going to be closed,” he told KPCW. “[State Route] 224 is going to be reduced down to one lane. This is just night work… from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.”

On Thursday night crews will install drainage pipes under the Old Ranch Road and Silver Springs Road intersection. Lanes will also be closed overnight for that work.

Shields said Old Ranch Road traffic will be detoured to Split Rail Lane and Cutter Lane and Silver Springs traffic will be detoured to Silver Springs Road.

Along 224 in Park City, Shields says the end is near as crews complete water lines and utility relocations.

“They're putting down road base for pavement, and we're going to see new curb and gutter coming on next week,” he said Aug. 3. “We've got paving in this area starting on the 19th of August. So it's coming to an end.”

Drivers will also continue to see lane closures in Park City for the Utah Department of Transportation’s pavement preservation project from the Marsac roundabout to state Route 248.

High Valley Transit is a financial supporter of KPCW.