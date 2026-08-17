Heber City Council to vote on proposed 4.8% tax increase

Heber City is considering raising property taxes in response to inflation.

At a public hearing Aug. 5, city leaders heard from more than a dozen residents who say they’re struggling to make ends meet and don’t want a higher tax bill.

Now, it’s time for the council to make its decision.

If the full proposed increase is approved, a resident would pay an extra $16.83 a year for a home worth $850,000.

A business worth the same amount would pay an additional $30.60 annual.

Heber would collect an extra $174,000, for a total general fund budget of $18.9 million.

The council could also approve a smaller tax increase or decline to raise taxes at all, as finance director Sara Nagel explained.

“If council chooses to not move forward with an increase or reduce the increase, we will ask each department head to go back and reduce this amount from their current operating budgets,” she said at the Aug. 5 hearing.

Heber last raised taxes in August 2024 by a little over 9%.

The city council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 75 N. Main St. in Heber. For the agenda, click here. For a link to attend online, click here.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.