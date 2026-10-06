Kouri Richins hit with $55 million wrongful death judgement

The family of Eric Richins won a $55 million judgement Oct. 5 after suing Kouri Richins in 2023 for wrongful death.

In March, a Summit County jury found Kouri Richins guilty of killing Eric Richins, her husband, for monetary gain. The former Kamas Valley real estate agent is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In the wrongful death lawsuit, Eric Richins’ sister and trustee Katie Richins-Benson originally sought more than $5 million for economic and emotional harm.

After Kouri Richins was convicted, the demand was increased to $14 million, plus $41 million in punitive damages.

“Kouri cannot possibly make the [children] whole, but she can spend the rest of her life trying,” attorneys for the victim's family wrote in court filings.

Kouri Richins is no longer represented by an attorney in the lawsuit and she didn’t respond on her own to its most recent claims.

The Oct. 5 ruling directs her to pay the money to Eric Richins’ estate, which his sister manages. The three children are the estate’s only heirs.

An attorney for the family declined to comment on the court’s award.

KPCW’s efforts to reach Kouri Richins for comment through the Utah State Prison, as well as her friends, family and criminal defense team, were unsuccessful.

She was previously ordered to pay back $1.4 million in life insurance proceeds she cashed after Eric Richins’ death.

State inmates can earn money through jobs at the prison to pay off debts.

The nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative says the hourly wage for inmates in Utah’s two prisons ranges from 60 cents to $1.75.

Richins is asking 3rd District Court to grant her a new trial and has also announced plans for an appeal.