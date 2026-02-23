Heber open houses give community first look at latest City Park designs

Heber City residents have two opportunities Thursday to provide feedback on the future of the city’s Main Street park.

Locals can stop by the Wasatch County Recreation Center between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., or visit J.R. Smith Elementary School between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to learn more about the park plans and share their ideas.

City leaders say feedback gathered at the open houses will help determine what amenities will be included in the redesigned City Park.

The city is also asking residents to fill out an extensive survey about what they’d like to see in the park.

Once complete, the renovated park could include features like a splash pad, pop-up shops, a skate trail and an accessible playground.

The survey asks people which elements are most important to them, what kinds of activities they’d enjoy attending and more.

It’s also asking residents whether they would prefer more of a “park,” which emphasizes green space and recreation, or a “plaza,” which would have more shopping and structured programming.

The open houses and survey are part of Heber City’s ongoing efforts to transform the downtown park into a “community living room.”

The city council hired design firm Terracon to draft three possible concepts for the park at low, medium and high price points. The council is expected to review the options and the public feedback in March.

To see details about the concepts Heber City is considering, visit the project page.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.