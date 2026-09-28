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Heber City Police warn residents of increase in gift card scams

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:23 PM MDT
If you receive a phone call, authorities advises drivers to hang up and block the number.
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If you receive a phone call, authorities advises drivers to hang up and block the number.

Heber City police say scammers are targeting older adults.

The Heber City Police Department is warning residents about scammers trying to steal money through gift cards.

Police say the scams have been targeting older adults.

They remind residents not to share personal, banking or financial information over the phone or by text, email or social media.

Officers say requests to buy gift cards or provide gift card numbers in exchange for money are common signs of a scam.
Heber City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver