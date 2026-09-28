Heber City Police warn residents of increase in gift card scams
Heber City police say scammers are targeting older adults.
The Heber City Police Department is warning residents about scammers trying to steal money through gift cards.
Police say the scams have been targeting older adults.
They remind residents not to share personal, banking or financial information over the phone or by text, email or social media.
Officers say requests to buy gift cards or provide gift card numbers in exchange for money are common signs of a scam.