Wasatch Back procession to honor fallen firefighter pilot Tuesday

Drivers in Summit and Wasatch counties may see a memorial procession and increased law enforcement Tuesday as the community honors a fallen firefighter.

Park City resident Ryan Cutter died Sept. 20 while fighting the Dome Fire in California’s Yosemite National Park.

He will now be brought home Sept. 29.

Friends and family have invited the community to line the route from Heber to Summit Park to pay their respects as the procession passes.

No road closures have been announced but drivers could see possible afternoon delays along U.S. Highway 40 to Interstate 80.