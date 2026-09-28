© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wasatch Back procession to honor fallen firefighter pilot Tuesday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:35 PM MDT
Firefighters, law enforcement officers honor pilots Ryan Cutter and Greg King, who died when their helicopter crashed in Yosemite National Park.
National Park Service
Firefighters, law enforcement officers honor pilots Ryan Cutter and Greg King, who died when their helicopter crashed in Yosemite National Park.

The procession will begin in Heber and end in the Summit Park neighborhood in Summit County.

Drivers in Summit and Wasatch counties may see a memorial procession and increased law enforcement Tuesday as the community honors a fallen firefighter.

Park City resident Ryan Cutter died Sept. 20 while fighting the Dome Fire in California’s Yosemite National Park.

He will now be brought home Sept. 29.

Friends and family have invited the community to line the route from Heber to Summit Park to pay their respects as the procession passes.

No road closures have been announced but drivers could see possible afternoon delays along U.S. Highway 40 to Interstate 80.
Tags
Park City Other News
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver