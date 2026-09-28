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Park City celebrates fall with scarecrow festival at McPolin Barn

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:17 PM MDT

The festival will include pumpkin and face painting at the McPolin Barn Saturday, Oct. 3.

Park City can celebrate fall and help decorate the Farm Trail at the town’s annual scarecrow festival Saturday.

Locals can stuff their own scarecrow to display along the trail at the annual festival or at home. Decorations are not provided.

The fall festival will also include pumpkin and face painting, cookies and cider.

It is $25 to stuff a scarecrow. Tickets include a support for the scarecrow, display packet and straw stuffing. Festival tickets are $50 for a group of four.

The festival begins at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at the McPolin Barn. Tickets are available online.

Scarecrows will be displayed through Oct. 29.

Advertising on scarecrows is not allowed.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver