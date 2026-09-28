Park City celebrates fall with scarecrow festival at McPolin Barn

Park City can celebrate fall and help decorate the Farm Trail at the town’s annual scarecrow festival Saturday.

Locals can stuff their own scarecrow to display along the trail at the annual festival or at home. Decorations are not provided.

The fall festival will also include pumpkin and face painting, cookies and cider.

It is $25 to stuff a scarecrow. Tickets include a support for the scarecrow, display packet and straw stuffing. Festival tickets are $50 for a group of four.

The festival begins at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at the McPolin Barn. Tickets are available online.

Scarecrows will be displayed through Oct. 29.

Advertising on scarecrows is not allowed.