Park City Film Festival releases panel topics, schedule for October event

The festival runs Oct. 23-25 and will feature 10 independent films and four panels.

Opening night includes a screening of local filmmaker JJ Gerber’s documentary, “The Life We Leave,” followed by a discussion Oct. 24 about death, grief and how people care for each other.

Another panel will look at how filmmakers choose the stories they tell.

Other discussions will focus on the role of criticism in art and representation in filmmaking, including transgender voices.

All panels will be at the Distrikt F photography studio off Iron Horse Drive. Tickets are required.