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Park City Film Festival releases panel topics, schedule for October event

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:20 PM MDT
Park City Film Festival announces its inaugural lineup at a private event at the Jim Santy Auditorium in Aug. 2026.
Claire Wiley
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Park City Film Festival
Park City Film Festival announces its inaugural lineup at a private event at the Jim Santy Auditorium in Aug. 2026.

Local and international filmmakers will visit the Wasatch Back in October for the inaugural Park City Film Festival.

The festival runs Oct. 23-25 and will feature 10 independent films and four panels.

Opening night includes a screening of local filmmaker JJ Gerber’s documentary, “The Life We Leave,” followed by a discussion Oct. 24 about death, grief and how people care for each other.

Another panel will look at how filmmakers choose the stories they tell.

Other discussions will focus on the role of criticism in art and representation in filmmaking, including transgender voices.

All panels will be at the Distrikt F photography studio off Iron Horse Drive. Tickets are required.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver