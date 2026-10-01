Heber adds dog waste stations along Red Ledges, Humbug trails

Dog owners on the Red Ledges Center Street and Humbug trails now have more convenient places to drop their pet waste.

To support responsible pet ownership and cleaner public spaces in Heber, the Community Alliance for Main Street has installed new stations along two paved paths.

The funding comes from a $2,900 Wasatch County TAP Tax award and a $1,000 Utah Division of Water Quality grant.

Four stations were installed in the first phase along the two popular walking and cycling trails.

The alliance says the project will expand with seven additional dog waste stations in Heber City parks this fall and spring.

The Heber City Council will decide where those stations will go after it makes a final decision on the town’s dog policy, scheduled to be discussed at an October meeting.