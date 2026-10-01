© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber adds dog waste stations along Red Ledges, Humbug trails

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 1, 2026 at 5:21 PM MDT
The Community Alliance for Main Street installed four new dog waste stations along the Red Ledges Center Street and Humbug paved trails in fall 2026.
Community Alliance for Main Street
The Community Alliance for Main Street installed four new dog waste stations along the Red Ledges Center Street and Humbug paved trails in fall 2026.

More new stations will be installed after the Heber City Council makes a final decision on the town's dog policy.

Dog owners on the Red Ledges Center Street and Humbug trails now have more convenient places to drop their pet waste.

To support responsible pet ownership and cleaner public spaces in Heber, the Community Alliance for Main Street has installed new stations along two paved paths.

The funding comes from a $2,900 Wasatch County TAP Tax award and a $1,000 Utah Division of Water Quality grant.

Four stations were installed in the first phase along the two popular walking and cycling trails.

The alliance says the project will expand with seven additional dog waste stations in Heber City parks this fall and spring.

The Heber City Council will decide where those stations will go after it makes a final decision on the town’s dog policy, scheduled to be discussed at an October meeting.
Heber City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver