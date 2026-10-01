Park City Peace House sees increased need for services

The Park City Peace House provides emergency and transitional housing, therapy, children’s services and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The group is hosting its third annual open house on Oct. 24.

Executive Director Kendra Wykoff said 60% of its clients live in Summit County, though the organization also serves Wasatch County and the Salt Lake Valley.

Wykoff said Peace House is seeing more people use their services. Its shelter occupancy rose 35% last year.

“We have 26 beds, and generally speaking, 25 beds are full at any given night,” Wykoff said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 1. “We are working really hard to find some solution to meet those needs as folks are increasing their engagement with the organization and reaching out for help when they’re in imminent danger.”

Wykoff said the incidents of domestic violence have become more extreme.

“We’ve seen increases in the severity of violence and abuse at Peace House as well,” Wykoff said. “Where we’re seeing more injuries, we’re seeing strangulation utilized more often by an abusive partner.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wycoff Listen • 14:48

Wykoff said some of the increase could reflect better screening and greater awareness of Peace House services rather than a direct measure of domestic violence in the Wasatch Back.

Still, Wykoff said economic dependence, isolation and religious beliefs can be barriers for survivors to reach out.

She hopes the community steps up for those in need.

“If you know somebody who’s in an unsafe situation, ask them, ‘Are you OK?’ Do you need help? Do you need support?” Wykoff said. “Engaging in that conversation can be a huge step in somebody taking you up on that offer and being able to get help. There’s a lot of shame. There’s a lot of guilt.”

The Oct. 24 open house is from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

To RSVP, visit peacehouse.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, reach out to Peace House or call 24-Hour hotline at 800-647-9161.

