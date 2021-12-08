Vail buys three Pennsylvania resorts

The acquisitions will increase Vail’s presence near what it called critical metropolitan areas including Washington DC, Baltimore and Cleveland. The transaction is expected to be completed this winter, with integration into Vail’s systems beginning after the season ends.

Seven Springs is located at 3,000 feet elevation. It’s got 285 acres of terrain and a vertical drop of 750’. Hidden Valley has 26 slopes and trails and 110 skiable acres. Laurel Mountain is the smallest, with 70 skiable acres, and its website says it has the steepest terrain in the state.

All are open to both skiers and boarders and within a day-trip distance of Pittsburgh.

As part of the transition, Vail executive Jeff Lifgren will be promoted from his current role as vice president and general manager for the mid-Atlantic region. Lifgren will take on oversight of the Pennsylvania resorts.