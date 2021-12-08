© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Vail buys three Pennsylvania resorts

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published December 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM MST
Vail Utah Ski Resorts
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
AP
Vail announced Wednesday it's adding to its resort holdings

Vail Resorts Chief Executive Officer Kirsten Lynch announced Wednesday that the company has bought Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Laurel Mountain Ski Resort and Hidden Valley Ski Resort, all outside of Pittsburgh.

The acquisitions will increase Vail’s presence near what it called critical metropolitan areas including Washington DC, Baltimore and Cleveland. The transaction is expected to be completed this winter, with integration into Vail’s systems beginning after the season ends.

Seven Springs is located at 3,000 feet elevation. It’s got 285 acres of terrain and a vertical drop of 750’. Hidden Valley has 26 slopes and trails and 110 skiable acres. Laurel Mountain is the smallest, with 70 skiable acres, and its website says it has the steepest terrain in the state.

All are open to both skiers and boarders and within a day-trip distance of Pittsburgh.

As part of the transition, Vail executive Jeff Lifgren will be promoted from his current role as vice president and general manager for the mid-Atlantic region. Lifgren will take on oversight of the Pennsylvania resorts.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
