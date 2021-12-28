Two Main St. snow globes vandalized

This is the second year the snow globes were installed along Main Street but the first time someone has gone out of their way to vandalize them. President of the Historic Park City Alliance Rhonda Sideris says the first globe was damaged early December. The most recent globe was vandalized the early morning of December 20th. They don’t know if the same person is responsible for the damage...

“We did not have an issue at all last year,” Sideris said. “And this is the second one. And they're not just broken, somebody is taking real out making a real effort to vandalize. I mean, they broke the globe and that had to -- that took some work. I mean, they actually shattered the globe, which is really unfortunate because it's about $4,000 per globe to replace it.”

The globes – both of them from Lower Main St. - have been removed and will be repaired but won’t be put back on Main St. this year, since they’re all coming down on January 5th.

You can still see the seven other globes scattered along Main St.

Sideris says that Park City Police Department has video from neighboring merchants and is currently reviewing it to see if they can identify who did it.

“But it's really a shame you know, trying to do something fun in town and something artistic and fun and different,” Sideris said. “And yeah, having two in the same season, that's really concerning.”

Park City Police Lt. Jay Randall tells KPCW the most recent incident caused more significant damage. The outer plexiglass that encases the display was shattered and broken into multiple pieces, along with one of the display lights. Officers removed the broken glass, as it was a hazard. Police are looking for any additional information from the public to identify the individual or individuals. If you have any information, contact the police at 435-615-3600.

Meanwhile, Sideris says the alliance is looking forward to learning more about two upcoming Olympic celebrations. The first is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Utah hosting the 2002 winter games. An event at the bottom of Main St. is scheduled for February 4th and then later this spring, in April, plans are being formulated to do a hometown Olympic parade congratulating those who participate in the 2022 Beijing games as well as former Olympics from the area.