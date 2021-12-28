© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
Local News

Two Main St. snow globes vandalized

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 28, 2021 at 12:22 PM MST
Snowglobe damage - PCPD.jpg
Park City Police Dept.
/
One of two snow globes that were vandalized on Main St. during December

In the last month, two of the nine snow globes along Park City’s Main St. have had to be been removed due to vandalism.

This is the second year the snow globes were installed along Main Street but the first time someone has gone out of their way to vandalize them. President of the Historic Park City Alliance Rhonda Sideris says the first globe was damaged early December. The most recent globe was vandalized the early morning of December 20th. They don’t know if the same person is responsible for the damage...

“We did not have an issue at all last year,” Sideris said. “And this is the second one. And they're not just broken, somebody is taking real out making a real effort to vandalize. I mean, they broke the globe and that had to -- that took some work. I mean, they actually shattered the globe, which is really unfortunate because it's about $4,000 per globe to replace it.”

The globes – both of them from Lower Main St. - have been removed and will be repaired but won’t be put back on Main St. this year, since they’re all coming down on January 5th.

You can still see the seven other globes scattered along Main St.

Sideris says that Park City Police Department has video from neighboring merchants and is currently reviewing it to see if they can identify who did it.

“But it's really a shame you know, trying to do something fun in town and something artistic and fun and different,” Sideris said. “And yeah, having two in the same season, that's really concerning.”

Park City Police Lt. Jay Randall tells KPCW the most recent incident caused more significant damage. The outer plexiglass that encases the display was shattered and broken into multiple pieces, along with one of the display lights. Officers removed the broken glass, as it was a hazard. Police are looking for any additional information from the public to identify the individual or individuals. If you have any information, contact the police at 435-615-3600.

Meanwhile, Sideris says the alliance is looking forward to learning more about two upcoming Olympic celebrations. The first is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Utah hosting the 2002 winter games. An event at the bottom of Main St. is scheduled for February 4th and then later this spring, in April, plans are being formulated to do a hometown Olympic parade congratulating those who participate in the 2022 Beijing games as well as former Olympics from the area.

Tags

Local NewsSnow GlobesPark City Main Street
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher