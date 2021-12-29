© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Park City resorts to ring in new year with ski light show, fireworks

By Ben Lasseter
Published December 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM MST
2019-12-30_DV_TorchlightParade_1.jpg
Credit Deer Valley
/

Just before New Year’s Eve fireworks, there’s another chance to see bright colors light up the night in Park City.

A community staple for over 30 years, the annual Deer Valley torchlight parade is returning on Thursday after an off year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s free to attend.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the public can gather to see the throng of more than 100 employees perform a skiing light show at the Snow Park Lodge base area. At about 6 p.m., or whenever the sun sets, they’ll come down the Big Stick ski run toward the crowd.

Deer Valley Communications Manager Emily Summers says people should come out because “it’s a fun and free family friendly way to celebrate the holidays in the mountains.”

There’ll also be free hot chocolate, cider, cookies and non-alcoholic beer samples from Athletic Brewing.

Last year, the resort didn’t invite guests, but broadcast video footage of the show on social media and local television.

In another return of an annual tradition after a year off, Park City Mountain Resort is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks at Canyons Village from 3:30 p.m. to midnight.

“All of the celebrations will take place in the Canyons Village outside with music, activities and the like,” says Jessica Miller, communications manager for Park City Mountain Resort. “We’re excited to be back, and hopefully we’ll see everyone for the same celebration in 2022.”

During early apres-ski hours, a DJ will be playing music in the base area. At 5:30 p.m., a cover band will take over music. Fireworks are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit deervalley.com or parkcitymountain.com.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
