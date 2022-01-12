Park City schools holding 'State of the District' meeting

The Park City School District will hold what it’s calling its inaugural State of the District meeting tonight. The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom, and is not a regular school board meeting.

The meeting runs from 7-8 p.m. online.

It was not clear Wednesday morning whether school board members would participate in any capacity or whether the meeting would be a presentation by district administrators. A flyer sent to families and the school community said the district will share information about past successes, the current state and future plans for the schools.

There’s not expected to be a public comment session.

The Zoom link is https://pcschools-us-zoom.us/j/87502022624

