Local News

Park City schools holding 'State of the District' meeting

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published January 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST
State_of_the_District_Flyer_copy (1).jpg
Park City School District
/
Park City School District

The community is invited to a virtual presentation from the Park City School District tonight over Zoom.

The Park City School District will hold what it’s calling its inaugural State of the District meeting tonight. The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom, and is not a regular school board meeting.

The meeting runs from 7-8 p.m. online.

It was not clear Wednesday morning whether school board members would participate in any capacity or whether the meeting would be a presentation by district administrators. A flyer sent to families and the school community said the district will share information about past successes, the current state and future plans for the schools.

There’s not expected to be a public comment session.

The Zoom link is https://pcschools-us-zoom.us/j/87502022624

Park City School District
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
