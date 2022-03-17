© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Park City offers discounted rain collecting barrels to residents

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published March 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM MDT
rain.jpeg
KPCW
/
People can collect and use rainwater at their homes.

Park City is partnering with 10 other municipalities across Utah to offer discounted rain collecting barrels for people interested in saving water.

The RainHarvest rain barrel program is part of the Utah Rivers Council’s efforts to conserve water during Utah’s ongoing drought.

Residents of Park City, Summit County, Millcreek, Salt Lake County, Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Taylorsville, Herriman, Lehi, Orem, and customers of Mountain Regional Water can purchase rain barrels for a subsidized price of $55, while supplies last. Rain barrels are also available for $83 for residents outside of those municipal boundaries. Barrels normally cost $140 and are made of 100% recycled plastic.

Rain barrels allow people to collect and use rainwater at their homes, which lowers the strain on local water supplies.

The Utah Rivers Council says over 5,700 barrels have been purchased over the last seven years. That means every time it rains enough to fill a 50-gallon barrel, 285,000 gallons of water can be saved from municipal water supplies.

Park City Councilor Max Doilney says using collected rainwater to water lawns and gardens is a straightforward, low-cost, and convenient way to conserve water. He says any effort to conserve water, no matter how small, counts.

People can order discounted rain barrels here until April 23rd.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
