Park City offers discounted rain collecting barrels to residents

The RainHarvest rain barrel program is part of the Utah Rivers Council’s efforts to conserve water during Utah’s ongoing drought.

Residents of Park City, Summit County, Millcreek, Salt Lake County, Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Taylorsville, Herriman, Lehi, Orem, and customers of Mountain Regional Water can purchase rain barrels for a subsidized price of $55, while supplies last. Rain barrels are also available for $83 for residents outside of those municipal boundaries. Barrels normally cost $140 and are made of 100% recycled plastic.

Rain barrels allow people to collect and use rainwater at their homes, which lowers the strain on local water supplies.

The Utah Rivers Council says over 5,700 barrels have been purchased over the last seven years. That means every time it rains enough to fill a 50-gallon barrel, 285,000 gallons of water can be saved from municipal water supplies.

Park City Councilor Max Doilney says using collected rainwater to water lawns and gardens is a straightforward, low-cost, and convenient way to conserve water. He says any effort to conserve water, no matter how small, counts.

People can order discounted rain barrels here until April 23rd.