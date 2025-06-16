Treasure Mountain Inn evacuated, two workers injured in 'significant carbon monoxide incident'

The Park City Fire District shut down part of upper Main Street just before 3 p.m. Monday and evacuated the inn. Main Street reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens said the "significant carbon monoxide incident" was caused by two construction workers using gas-powered hand tools in the building's garage.

KPCW observed life-saving efforts on the two workers on the sidewalk outside of the inn. Owens said they went to a Salt Lake County hospital in critical condition.

The two workers have been the only injuries reported so far. Owens said crews were still working to clear the “high levels” of carbon monoxide from the building as of 3:40 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.