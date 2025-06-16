© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Treasure Mountain Inn evacuated, two workers injured in 'significant carbon monoxide incident'

KPCW | By Connor Thomas,
Parker Malatesta
Published June 16, 2025 at 6:20 PM MDT
Firefighters respond to Treasure Mountain Inn the afternoon of June 16, 2025.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Firefighters respond to Treasure Mountain Inn the afternoon of June 16, 2025.

The Park City Fire District said carbon monoxide from gas-powered tools evacuated the Treasure Mountain Inn and left two in critical condition Monday afternoon.

The Park City Fire District shut down part of upper Main Street just before 3 p.m. Monday and evacuated the inn. Main Street reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens said the "significant carbon monoxide incident" was caused by two construction workers using gas-powered hand tools in the building's garage.

KPCW observed life-saving efforts on the two workers on the sidewalk outside of the inn. Owens said they went to a Salt Lake County hospital in critical condition.

The two workers have been the only injuries reported so far. Owens said crews were still working to clear the “high levels” of carbon monoxide from the building as of 3:40 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta