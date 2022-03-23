Basin Rec encourages people to avoid trails during mud season

As the temperatures warm up and winter snow begins to melt, things get muddy in the mountains – real muddy.

The region’s hundreds of miles of hiking and biking trails are hit particularly hard during the spring as melting snow turns dirt to mud and makes local trails sticky and potentially dangerous.

Not only can heavy traffic during mud season destroy a dirt trail, slippery conditions are also a recipe for twisted ankles and bike tires that can stop in their tracks.

Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District Director Dana Jones encourages people to stick to bike paths or other paved trails until the dirt dries out. She says the less people use dirt trails now, the less work has to be done to get everything in shape for the summer’s hiking and biking.

“We have miles and miles of paved transportation trails in town," says Jones. "I know they’re probably not the best experience, but if you just want to get out there and go for a walk, you can take some of those paved transportation trails right now while the rest of the dirt trails are drying up.”

Trails aren’t the only outdoor spaces that need a break in the spring. The popular Run-A-Muk dog park will also close from April 4th to May 2nd for revegetation work, to repair some fences, and all-important poop pickup efforts.

Jones says people can still take their dogs to the part on a few days in April if they volunteer to help clean up the park before the summer.

“During that time, if you just really want to get out to Run-A-Muk, we are going to be doing some volunteer days on the 7th, the 14th, the 21st, and the 30th from 8am-1pm," she says. "You can bring your dog and go to Run-a-Muk and you’ll also be kind of helping us out with probably our poop pickup patrol. We’ll supply all the bags and everything you need for that. Bring your dog and help the community out.”

For the most up to date trail conditions, visit Basin Recreation and Mountain Trails.

