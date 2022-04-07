© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Basin Recreation holds dog poop clean-up day at Run-a-Muk

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published April 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM MDT
Run a Muk 2.JPG
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Dawn Levingston and her dogs Autumn and Rooster pause from clearing trash and poop at Run-a-Muk Dog Park.

Basin Recreation held the first of four clean-up days at Run-a-Muk Dog Park Thursday.

It’s an annual rite of spring: volunteers, Basin Recreation employees and furry friends got out to Run-a-Muk Dog Park Thursday for some spring cleaning.

The park is closed for April for maintenance, restoration work and vegetation regrowth. After a winter of dogs relieving themselves in snow, which can make it hard to clean up after them, Thursday’s volunteer clean-up was the first step toward getting the park ready for warm weather.

“We’ve seen a lot of poop come back,” said Maddie Nelson, trails and open space stewardship lead for Basin Recreation.

Run a Muk 4.JPG
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
Volunteers filled several trash bags during the park clean-up.

Near the end of the four-hour clean-up session, volunteers had filled several large trash bags.

Dawn Levingston, a part-time teacher at Alpine Elementary School, was having trouble finding poop to scoop. She credited the volunteers who cleared trails earlier in the day for doing a thorough job.

She said she came out to the clean-up to let her dogs Rooster and Autumn run around and because she uses the park year-round.

“It’s beautiful, it’s a nice open space to let the dogs play and explore,” Levingston said. “I come out every other week, through winter as well, and when my son does mountain biking and he’s in the neighborhood.”

About 15 volunteers showed up, as well as Basin Rec employees.

“Most of the volunteers are locals - people who use the park everyday or, you know, once a week,” Nelson said. “I’d say probably 75% of the people are repeat volunteers.”

Other clean-up days at Run-a-Muk will be each Thursday for the rest of April from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Supplies for picking up poop and trash are provided on-site.

Local News Basin Recreation
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter