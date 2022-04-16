© 2022 KPCW

Summit Bike Share program begins April 21

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published April 16, 2022 at 12:48 PM MDT
summit_bike_share_program.jpg
Summit Bike Share Program
/

The popular Summit County bike share program opens for the summer this week.

Starting Thursday, April 21, the Summit Bike Share service will be back in action.

The service has proved popular in the Park City, Snyderville, Kimball Junction, Silver Creek, and Jeremy Ranch areas, carrying 20,000 riders nearly 80,000 miles last year. The stations inside Park City have been the most popular in the past.

The service ended last November as winter set in, but will now be opening up earlier than ever thanks to a lighter than average winter. The service usually begins in May.

Prices start at $3.50 per ride, but there are also monthly and annual membership passes available.

More information and a full station map can be found here.

