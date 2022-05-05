© 2022 KPCW

Apparent accidental shooting, methamphetamine, and equipment theft reported in Summit County

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published May 5, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT
The Summit County Sheriff responded to multiple incidents this week.

A string of incidents were reported to the Summit County Sheriff this week.

Summit County Sheriff deputies responded to the Park City Hospital on Tuesday after a man suffered a single gunshot wound to his right knee.

After interviewing the 25-year-old West Jordan man, deputies determined he injured himself and had used marijuana before the incident.

According to the incident report, the man was at a construction site in the White Pine Canyon area and was cleaning the gun when it went off. Deputies said the man believed he had removed all of the rounds from the gun before pointing it at the floor of his truck and pulling the trigger.

The man was driven to the hospital in the same truck where the shooting occurred, and deputies then performed a warranted search of the truck and discovered the firearm and marijuana.

According to the report, the incident appears to be an accident. Potential charges are being screened by the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Also on Tuesday, a 58-year-old Wyoming man was found passed out in his vehicle in front of the Coalville Courthouse. According to the incident report, a methamphetamine pipe was in clear view when deputies arrived. A small amount of methamphetamine was found in a subsequent search and the man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

The Sheriff also received a report of the theft of survey equipment valued at $24,000. The theft happened at an open job site on Painted Valley Pass south of Promontory. There are no surveillance cameras in the area and no suspects.

Elsewhere, a catalytic converter was stolen off of a UDOT service truck on Echo Canyon Road near Coalville. There are no leads or suspects in that case.

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
