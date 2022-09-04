House in Heber City partially collapses in fire

An unoccupied home in Heber City partially collapsed after a fire Saturday evening.

According to the Wasatch Fire District, a call came in at 6pm about a house on fire in the area of 100 South and 400 West.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke. Firefighers succeeded in putting out the flames, but not before part of the house collapsed from fire damage.

No one was injured. And crews removed and treated a lucky cat that survived the blaze.

The fire is under investigation.

Wasatch Fire District / Wasatch Fire District Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Heber City on September 3, 2022