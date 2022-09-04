© 2022 KPCW

Local News

House in Heber City partially collapses in fire

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published September 4, 2022 at 1:03 PM MDT
Firefighters say the house at 155 South 400 West was unoccupied.

The house was unoccupied, except for a lucky cat saved by firefighters

An unoccupied home in Heber City partially collapsed after a fire Saturday evening.

According to the Wasatch Fire District, a call came in at 6pm about a house on fire in the area of 100 South and 400 West.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke. Firefighers succeeded in putting out the flames, but not before part of the house collapsed from fire damage.

No one was injured. And crews removed and treated a lucky cat that survived the blaze.

The fire is under investigation.

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Heber City on September 3, 2022
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Heber City on September 3, 2022

Renai Bodley Miller
