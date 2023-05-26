Memorial Day ceremonies, events across the Wasatch Back
Monday is Memorial Day, and Wasatch Back residents will have opportunities to honor those who gave their lives in service to their country. The weekend also marks the unofficial start of summer, and there will be plenty of ways to celebrate the season in Summit and Wasatch counties.
Memorial Day tributes:
Park City
A ceremony conducted by American Legion Post 14 will begin at 10 a.m.
Park City Cemetery
1300 Kearns Blvd
Monday, May 29
Heber City
Veterans are invited to participate in a group photo at 10 a.m. and will be presented with a gift at that time. All are invited to bring a yard sign or poster to display honoring veterans any time before 8 a.m. Monday. There will also be a “drive-by tribute” along Veterans Memorial Park Road.
Veteran’s Memorial Park
415 S. 600 W.
Monday, May 29,
9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Other events happening over the holiday weekend:
Park City High School National Honor Society Memorial 5K
Dozier Field
1750 Kearns Blvd.
Park City
Saturday, May 27
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Utah Olympic Park Opening Day
Utah Olympic Park
3419 Olympic Parkway
Park City
Friday, May 26
Utah State Jr. High Rodeo Finals
Wasatch County Events Complex
415 S. Fld Rd.
Heber City
May 25-27
Rocky Mountain School of Baseball Memorial Day Tournament
Southfield Park
895 W. 100 S.
Heber City
May 26-27
The following will be closed on Monday, May 29:
All city and county offices and libraries in Summit and Wasatch counties
All U.S. Postal Service offices (no regular mail delivery)
All Utah state liquor stores
The Park City transit buses will be operating on a normal schedule.
Trash Collection:
In Summit County, trash will be collected as usual on Monday, May 29.
In Wasatch County, trash normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, May 30.