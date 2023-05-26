Memorial Day ceremonies, events across the Wasatch Back

Memorial Day tributes:

Park City

A ceremony conducted by American Legion Post 14 will begin at 10 a.m.

Park City Cemetery

1300 Kearns Blvd

Monday, May 29

Heber City

Veterans are invited to participate in a group photo at 10 a.m. and will be presented with a gift at that time. All are invited to bring a yard sign or poster to display honoring veterans any time before 8 a.m. Monday. There will also be a “drive-by tribute” along Veterans Memorial Park Road.

Veteran’s Memorial Park

415 S. 600 W.

Monday, May 29,

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Other events happening over the holiday weekend:

Park City High School National Honor Society Memorial 5K

Dozier Field

1750 Kearns Blvd.

Park City

Saturday, May 27

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Utah Olympic Park Opening Day

Utah Olympic Park

3419 Olympic Parkway

Park City

Friday, May 26

Utah State Jr. High Rodeo Finals

Wasatch County Events Complex

415 S. Fld Rd.

Heber City

May 25-27

Rocky Mountain School of Baseball Memorial Day Tournament

Southfield Park

895 W. 100 S.

Heber City

May 26-27

The following will be closed on Monday, May 29:

All city and county offices and libraries in Summit and Wasatch counties

All U.S. Postal Service offices (no regular mail delivery)

All Utah state liquor stores

Transportation :

The Park City transit buses will be operating on a normal schedule.

Trash Collection: