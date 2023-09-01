Miners, Wildcats, and Braves dominate in wins

A close, defensive game through three quarters turned into a blowout as the Park City Miners pulled away from the Hillcrest Huskies for a 44-0 win on Friday night. Defenses held strong throughout the first half as windy conditions forced both teams to favor the run. The Miners scored on a first quarter safety and a second quarter touchdown to take a 9-0 lead into the half.

After opening the third quarter with a touchdown drive, Park City’s defense continued to shut down Hillcrest. The Miners’ rushing attack finally wore down the Huskies, leading to a 27-point fourth quarter outburst that put the game away.

The Miners are now 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in Region 10. They will face off at home on Friday at 7:00 p.m. against the Murray Spartans (0-4) in Region 10 action.

The Wasatch Wasps got into the win column last Saturday with a dominant 34-13 victory at Madison, ID. However, they came up short this week in a high scoring affair against the Weber Warriors, 62-41. The Warriors struck quickly to start the game with two long touchdowns. The Wasps tried to keep pace with three touchdowns from Jojo Hyer and two from Carter Bucad, but there was no answer for Weber’s big play offense.

The Wasps (1-3) are on the road Friday night at 7:00 p.m. against the Orem Tigers.

In 2A action, the South Summit Wildcats evened their record at 2-2 with a win on the road in Evanston, WY. The Wildcats took a 27-7 lead into halftime and continued to dominate before allowing some points in the fourth quarter. The 34-17 win was never in doubt.

South Summit visits the Ogden Tigers for their next game on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

The North Summit Braves asserted themselves early and often in a 47-12 rout over the Parowan Rams. Leading 33-0 at one point, the Braves continued to pile on the points in the third quarter before coasting to the finish.

The Braves (3-1) look to continue their strong start to the season when they host the Milford Tigers on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

