Wasatch Back libraries helping residents enjoy ‘ring of fire’ eclipse

Wasatch and Summit counties fall just outside the path of Saturday’s solar eclipse, but residents can still see at least 80% of the eclipse area.

According to Utah’s Division of Natural Resources, this region will see an annular eclipse, which means the moon passes between the sun and Earth at its farthest distance from Earth. It causes what’s nicknamed a “ring of fire” to appear around the moon.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the moon will begin to cover the sun shortly after 9 a.m. and finish crossing by noon. The “ring of fire” will occur at 10:28 a.m. and last about three minutes.

To help safely watch the phenomenon, the Park City Library is giving out eclipse glasses, while supplies last, from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14.

And Summit County Library patrons can pick up a free pair of eclipse glasses at any branch, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Also Saturday morning, the Wasatch County Library is hosting an informal eclipse watch party.