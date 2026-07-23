Park City appoints veteran police Lt. as emergency manager

Park City appointed 11-year veteran of Park City’s police department, Lieutenant Clint Johnson, to serve as its new emergency manager.

Johnson will coordinate the city’s preparedness, response, recovery and other operations related to emergencies that impact local residents and businesses. He succeeds Interim Emergency Manager Dave Thacker in the role.

The Emergency Manager is responsible for working closely with city departments to enhance coordination before, during and after a community emergency. They also serve as Park City’s primary contact with state, federal and local governments as well as community organizations.

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In a news release, City Manager Adam Lenhard said Johnson’s years of law enforcement experience and collaborative leadership style make him a well-suited fit for the job.

Johnson said he believes the emergency manager’s role blends planning, partnerships and public safety to make sure a city is prepared to navigate significant challenges.

Johnson brings 23 years of public safety experience and a bachelor's degree in emergency management from Utah Valley University to the job.