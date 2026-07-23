State of emergency declared in southern Utah counties affected by wildfires, floods

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency in Beaver, Piute and Sevier counties Wednesday following destructive wildfires and severe flooding.

The declaration activates Utah’s Emergency Operations Plan, allowing the state to deploy additional resources, support local recovery efforts and request federal assistance, if needed.

MONSOON SEASON: Wasatch Back flood danger increases as monsoon brings more rain

Recent heavy storms caused water to pick up debris as it washed across wildfire burn scars. The debris-filled floods led to damaged homes, closed roads and contaminated drinking water.

State officials said flooding and debris-flow risks will continue, especially near recent burn scars, until monsoon season ends in Utah.

The emergency declaration Cox remains in effect for 30 days.