© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State of emergency declared in southern Utah counties affected by wildfires, floods

KPCW
Published July 23, 2026 at 3:17 PM MDT
The Cottonwood Fire burns in Beaver County. The fire was discovered on June 22, 2026.
Beaver County Tourism
/
Beaver County Tourism
The Cottonwood Fire burns in Beaver County. The fire was discovered on June 22, 2026.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency July 22, allowing for greater state and federal resources to be deployed to southern Utah.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency in Beaver, Piute and Sevier counties Wednesday following destructive wildfires and severe flooding.

The declaration activates Utah’s Emergency Operations Plan, allowing the state to deploy additional resources, support local recovery efforts and request federal assistance, if needed.

MONSOON SEASON: Wasatch Back flood danger increases as monsoon brings more rain

Recent heavy storms caused water to pick up debris as it washed across wildfire burn scars. The debris-filled floods led to damaged homes, closed roads and contaminated drinking water.

State officials said flooding and debris-flow risks will continue, especially near recent burn scars, until monsoon season ends in Utah.

The emergency declaration Cox remains in effect for 30 days.
Tags
Local News WildfiresMonsoon Season