Park City, Midway join Utah Main Street program to revitalize downtown districts

Park City and Midway are part of the newest cohort of the free Utah Main Street program , along with Tremonton, Smithfield, Bountiful, Milford and Midvale. Heber City is already part of the program.

Program Manager Chelsea Gauthier said Utah Main Street is a preservation-based economic revitalization effort.

“We're really a network of community members across the state, both rural and urban, really engaging in historic commercial district revitalization,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 22 . “We're looking at a commitment to community-led efforts and really showing what the heart of our unique places are.”

The Utah Historic Preservation Office program is one of 45 across the country part of the national nonprofit Main Street America .

Gauthier said her team uses Main Street America’s four-pronged approach : organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.

Organization involves creating a strong foundation for a sustainable revitalization effort. Promotion positions Main Street or downtown as a community hub. Design enhances the physical space and economic vitality focuses on supporting new and existing businesses.

Gauthier said the model is tailored to fit each area’s specific goals.

“We recognize local heritage, local identity, and we're working with the community with their voices of what they're wanting to enhance,” she said.

Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks said Park City is likely ahead of other communities in the newest cohort. It is already working on a Main Street Area Plan to enhance Old Town.

The program comes with other benefits, including grant opportunities like the $90,000 Rural Revive & Reside grant open through Sept. 18.

“We feel like there's a lot that we can learn to continue to grow the historic district in terms of, you know, locals coming back to the street,” Wicks said. “It's going to open doors to a lot of resources for them that they would not have otherwise.”

Gauthier said communities gather vacant property data and employment records to help identify options for revitalization. Then the program provides a preservation architect to assess historic buildings.

“We're looking at maybe appropriate infill development within a historic district, things of that nature,” Gauthier said.

Gauthier said the process is proven to work. Main Street America shows a $23 return for every dollar spent on program operations.

Logan recently became the first Utah city to earn state and national Main Street accreditations for its preservation-based economic growth.

Almost 30 Utah communities are part of the Utah Main Street program in 2026.

