'Absolutely insane': Wasatch County Fair organizers preview Demolition Derby opener

The Wasatch County Fair days began Thursday and are scheduled to feature some fairgoers' yearly favorites.

One of its biggest draws, the demolition derby, started revving up Wednesday night. Organizers said it includes team competitions, youth heats and several high-stakes matchups.

Wasatch County Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Jen Bowman said the opener will pit 2025’s champion team against the event’s most aggressive drivers.

LAST YEAR: Everything you need to know about the 2025 Wasatch County Fair

“The very first heat of the team show is going to be absolutely insane,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “It’s the first-place team from last year versus the most aggressive driver for the overall show. So, it’s going to be a great matchup.”

The fair is expected to draw about 150,000 visitors during its run through Aug. 1.

New events this year include a children’s market for young entrepreneurs and a presentation on the nearly century-old history of the fair.

The schedule also includes rodeos, a carnival, exhibits and Utah's largest livestock sale.

Find tickets and the full schedule here.