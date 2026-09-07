Summit County adds employee to aid DMV, treasurer's office

A request for an additional full-time employee to support Summit County staffing needs passed 4-1 at the Summit County Council meeting Sept. 2.

The new hire will split their time between the Summit County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the treasurer’s office.

A staff report said the employee would help support the treasurer’s office during tax season and fill in at the DMV.

The request came from Treasurer Corrie Forsling. She said both offices are short-staffed due to unexpected vacancies. As a result, the agencies’ hours are irregular and struggle to meet county needs.

“I’ve served in this role for 15 years,” Forsling said during the meeting. “This is my first request for an FTE, a new FTE. If I didn’t need it, I wouldn’t ask for it."

She said both agencies need part-time help, so she combined the two into a full-time employee position.

The staff report said the position would be largely budget neutral in 2026. But beginning in 2027, the role would be funded as a permanent full-time employee through the regular budget process.

Councilmember Megan McKenna praised Forsling’s flexibility.

“I think it’s a reasonable request,” McKenna said. “I just appreciate you being creative with this position and seeing where these positions overlap.”

Councilmember Roger Armstrong cast the only opposing vote. He said he worried about funding future position requests.

“I don’t know if we’re going to get requests for 12 new FTEs, or usually the county manager manages to find more people that we need as we go forward,” Armstrong said. “I’m reluctant to do changes to the existing budget and essentially a preapproval of a position for the next budget year without understanding it in context."

It is unclear when recruitment will begin to fill the position.