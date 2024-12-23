© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

174 Colorado skiers and snowboarders rescued after a lift cracks

KPCW | By Associated Press
Published December 23, 2024 at 11:16 AM MST
FILE - The sun shines onto Vasquez Cirque, new terrain for Winter Park Resort, Feb. 1997, Winter Park, Colorado.
Byron Hetzler
/
AP
FILE - The sun shines onto Vasquez Cirque, new terrain for Winter Park Resort, Feb. 1997, Winter Park, Colorado.

Officials were investigating Sunday what caused a crack in a Colorado ski lift that forced the evacuation of over 170 stranded skiers and snowboarders.

The gondola lift at Winter Park Resort, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Denver, automatically stopped when it detected the crack in a structural piece of the lift just after noon on Saturday, resort spokesperson Jen Miller said. People riding in the gondolas were lowered down by ropes over the course of about five hours, she said.

No injuries were reported during the rescues, which came at the start of the busy holiday ski season.

Ski patrolers entered the cabin of each gondola from above and lowered people's equipment to the ground before using a rope equipped with a seat to lower each of the 174 passengers to the ground, Miller said.

Workers were replacing the section of the lift that cracked Sunday as state regulators and the lift's manufacturer worked with resort officials to investigate what caused the crack, Miller said. The resort still had 21 other lifts open.
Ski Resorts
Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 KPCW]
See stories by Associated Press