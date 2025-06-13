© 2025 KPCW

What Israel's escalation in Iran means for the region

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 13, 2025 at 9:26 AM MDT

Israel has launched waves of attacks against Iran, targeting Iran’s nuclear program sites and killing scientists and military leaders. The Iranian Supreme Leader says Israel should expect extreme punishment.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Here & Now Security Analyst Jim Walsh, who is a senior research associate at MIT’s security studies program, about what this rapid escalation between Israel and Iran could lead to and what’s at stake for the region.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom