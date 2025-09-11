Sept. 11 families hope Howard Lutnick will help them find justice

/ A flower and American flag are placed at the September 11 Memorial and Museum, which is located on the land where the Twin Towers once stood before they were destroyed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, on Sept. 09, 2024, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is among the Trump Administration leaders in New York on Thursday to remember those killed in 9/11 on the 24th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Lutnick’s own brother was among those who died.

Here & Now‘s Sarah McCammon speaks with Natalie Andrews, a White House correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, about how 9/11 families see Lutnick as their last chance for justice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

