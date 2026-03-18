Park City Council may approve next steps for Bonanza Park redevelopment

The Park City Council has a full agenda for its meeting Thursday .

One item that’s top of mind for Parkites is the Bonanza Park 5-acre site. Brinshore Development, LLC will present an updated redevelopment proposal for the project to the council.

Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon said the plans are for a mixed-use development with affordable housing.

FULL INTERVIEW: Jodi Emery & Heather Sneddon Listen • 19:04

“We're looking at a lot of locally focused programming, and potentially vendors and stores and an arts focus,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Wednesday . “We'd really love to incorporate, you know, our local artists into this project.”

Sneddon said the proposal includes one building that is four stories high, the rest are three stories. So, the council will have to discuss whether to allow some height exceptions to city development rules.

The council is also set to officially appoint Adam Lenhard as city manager . Mayor Ryan Dickey has been searching for a replacement since being sworn into office in January. The city’s previous manager Matt Dias announced his departure in August.

City staff will also give an update on feedback regarding the Re-create 248 transit project. The project aims to reduce traffic on SR-248, promote public transportation and improve quality of life by adding bus lanes to the road.

Sneddon said staff will provide an overview of the comments received from residents.

“Hopefully, the public can feel that their voices have been heard,” she said. “Then what we're anticipating for next steps, really, over the next couple of months are entering into the NEPA phase, and that's the National Environmental Policy Act.”

NEPA is an environmental assessment for federally funded projects.

Also on the agenda is a performance report on the city’s regional vanpool pilot program in partnership with the Utah Transit Authority, the capital budget and staff compensation.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

