Park City rules for waste hauler reporting begins in April

In October of 2025 , the Park City Council approved code changes creating new requirements for haulers and businesses regarding waste, and increasing enforcement.

City staff recommended the changes to aid in Park City’s efforts to increase waste diversion. Park City Councilmember Molly Miller said while local residents have access to curbside recycling, businesses haven’t been required to show proof of waste or recycling accounts.

Staff say this has led to illegal dumping, low commercial recycling and confusion around communitywide diversion rates.

“The idea is to get more businesses to opt in to divert the things that are most filling the landfill, whether that's cardboard or food waste,” Miller said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Tuesday .

Starting in April, the new code will require waste haulers to register with Park City, identify items they haul, label bins and report on weights annually.

Miller said reporting on how much trash, food waste, recycling, cardboard or other materials are being hauled will provide a more accurate picture of waste diversion in the area.

“That will actually help us start to build a baseline,” she said. “Everybody will need to register with the city and identify which items you are hauling and diverting.”

Starting in October 2026, the code changes will require businesses to have proof of active waste and recycling services with an authorized hauler so they can receive or renew a business license. Businesses are allowed to self-haul, but must register with the city.

Businesses can be fined for violations and must follow rules related to the timely cleanup of spills and overflowing containers.

The city is providing information sessions for businesses to learn more about the new requirements. There are digital and in-person sessions March 18, 24 and 30.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

