U.S. government takes responsibility for last year's deadly mid-air collision over the Potomac River

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 18, 2025 at 9:58 AM MST

The U.S. government is now taking responsibility for the deadly crash between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a commercial jet last January over the Potomac River, killing 67 people.

Mary Schiavo, a pilot and former inspector general at the Department of Transportation, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss what more we know about what caused the crash.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom