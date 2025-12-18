UDOT to announce Heber Valley bypass route Jan. 7

The wait for UDOT to decide on a bypass route is nearly over. The agency said Wednesday it will publish its draft environmental impact statement on Jan. 7, 2026.

That document, known as an EIS, will include UDOT’s preferred route, plus details about how the future road will affect local property owners and the environment.

Residents will then have 60 days to comment on the route from Jan. 9 through March 9.

UDOT says there are several opportunities for locals to learn more about the plans and share their thoughts.

UDOT leaders will present their findings to the Wasatch County Council on Jan. 14 and the Heber City Council on Jan. 20. Both meetings begin at 4 p.m.

Residents can also attend two public meetings.

The first option is online Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. However, UDOT will not take formal comments at this meeting.

Residents can share feedback in person at an open house the next day, Jan. 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the Wasatch High School library.

UDOT says locals will be encouraged to sign up in advance if they’d like to comment. More details about the public hearing will be published with the draft EIS Jan. 7.

People can also share comments by phone, email, comment drop-off box and on UDOT’s website.

UDOT’s route will be one of two finalists previously shared for the bypass.

One option keeps highway traffic on north U.S. 40 until just north of downtown Heber City, then diverts drivers west of town to connect to U.S. 189. The other option would construct a road through part of the North Fields.

Both options would include frontage roads along U.S. 40 for local traffic.

Constructing the highway will cost upwards of $580 million, according to UDOT estimates.