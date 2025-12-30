© 2026 KPCW

More than a decade after its disappearance, Malaysia to resume search for MH370

NPR | By Jennifer Pak
Published December 30, 2025 at 2:51 AM MST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

A Texas-based company is restarting the search for Malaysian flight MH370 today. The plane was on a routine flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing more than 11 years ago when it vanished with 239 people on board. NPR's Jennifer Pak has more.

JENNIFER PAK, BYLINE: Flight MH370 took off from Kuala Lumpur after midnight in the March of 2014. Less than an hour in, the plane disappeared. Many more hours passed before American passenger Philip Wood's partner, Sarah Bajc, heard anything from Malaysian authorities.

SARAH BAJC: And then all they had to say was, we're not sure. We'll call you back. Like (laughter), that was it

PAK: For years, families of those on board have waited for accurate news about their loved ones. But Malaysia's government says it's committed to finding the Boeing 777 and now has tasked the marine robotics company Ocean Infinity to resume the search in the southern Indian Ocean. Professor of coastal oceanography Charitha Pattiaratchi at the University of Western Australia says the task is enormous.

CHARITHA PATTIARATCHI: They're going to look at an area of about 10,000 square miles. And this is roughly the size of the island Tasmania or the island Sri Lanka.

PAK: He says not much changes at the bottom of the ocean so plane parts could still be found, like the engine, which is similar to the size of a small bus. So imagine that bus is plopped on the ground.

PATTIARATCHI: And you're trying to, up in a helicopter about 2 1/2 miles up. And you're looking on the land to find this bus. Except that imagine you're doing it with your eyes closed because in the ocean, you can't see it.

PAK: But he says the technology has improved a lot. If Ocean Infinity finds the wreckage, it will be paid $70 million. And the passengers' loved ones might get some answers - why did the plane go missing? Again Bajc, whose partner, Philip, is among those missing, says he was a serious person who was also sometimes silly and playful.

BAJC: The ambiguity of really not knowing still is still painful.

PAK: This latest search provides families with a moment of hope, one of many over the last almost 12 years.

Jennifer Pak, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF CKTRL'S "RUSH") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
NPR News
Jennifer Pak
Jennifer Pak is NPR's China correspondent. She has been covering China and the region for the past two decades. Before joining NPR in late 2025, Pak spent eight years as the China correspondent for American Public Media's Marketplace based in Shanghai. She has covered major stories from U.S.-China tensions and the property bubble to the zero-COVID policy. Pak provided a first-hand account of life under a two-month lockdown for 25 million residents in Shanghai. Her stories and illustration of quarantine meals on social media helped her team earn a Gracie and a National Headliner award. Pak arrived in Beijing in 2006. She was fluent in Cantonese and picked up Mandarin from chatting with Beijing cabbies. Her Mandarin skills got her a seat on the BBC's Beijing team covering the 2008 Summer Olympics and Sichuan earthquake. For six years, she was the BBC's Malaysia correspondent based in Kuala Lumpur filing for TV, radio, and digital platforms. She reported extensively on the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. Pak returned to China in 2015, this time for the UK Telegraph in Shenzhen, covering the city's rise as the "Silicon Valley of hardware." She got her start in radio in Grande Prairie, Alberta where she drove a half-ton pickup truck to blend in – something she has since tried to offset by cycling and taking public transport whenever possible. She speaks English, Cantonese, Mandarin and gets by well in French and Spanish. When traveling, Pak enjoys roaming grocery stores and posts her tasty finds on Instagram. [Copyright 2026 NPR]