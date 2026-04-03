Study finds GOP is losing ground with Latter-day Saints

A study by YouGov reviewed results from nearly 700,000 interviews between 2007 and 2025 as part of the Cooperative Election Survey.

It found Latter-day Saints remain the second-most Republican religious group behind white evangelicals, but they were one of two groups that have became more Democratic since 2007.

Of the 12 groups identified, atheists were the only others to become more Democratic-leaning.

Axios reports the analysis could reshape politics in GOP-controlled Utah if the trend continues.

Republicans had a 52% advantage over Democrats among surveyed Latter-day Saints from 2007 to 2009, but that shrunk to a 33% advantage in the 2023-2025 period.

The Democratic National Committee is putting more than $1 million into Utah in hopes of one day turning the state blue. Committee Chair Ken Martin previously said he sees the Beehive State’s growing Latino population as key to developing a progressive base, rather than shifts within the state’s largest religion.

However, the study showed Hispanic Catholics saw a 19-point jump toward Republicans over the last two decades.

A BYU sociology 2022 midterm analysis indicated more of Utah’s conservative voters were against MAGA-style politics than in other states.

Even so, President Donald Trump received more support from Utah voters in 2024 than he did in 2020. It is not clear whether those gains came from the state’s Latter-day Saints voters.