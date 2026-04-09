© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How close are Iran and the U.S. on a peace deal?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 9, 2026 at 9:48 AM MDT

President Trump’s ceasefire with Iran is on shaky ground after Israel launched its deadliest day of strikes on Lebanon so far, which Tehran and Islamabad say violates the two-week agreement.

A U.S. delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Saturday.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Holly Dagres, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute’s Viterbi Program on Iran and U.S. Policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom