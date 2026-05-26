© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protests outside New Jersey ICE facility grow as detainees stage hunger strike over poor conditions

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT

Sen. Andy Kim, Democrat from New Jersey, says he was pepper sprayed by federal agents at a Newark Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on Monday. The senator joined a protest outside the facility, where detainees are staging a hunger strike against poor conditions.

Ricardo Kaulessar, a reporter with the Bergen Record, speaks with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom