Community gardeners can start planting

Father’s Day typically marks the final day of freezing overnight temperatures in Park City – conditions that can destroy a garden in a single night. Summit Community Gardens Director Jess Collette says gardeners should still be cautious despite the recent warm weather.

“Right now, is a great time to plant all of your root vegetables and greens, and these cold-tolerant herbs like cilantro and dill and parsley,” Collette said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Monday. “But I'm still holding off on those frost-sensitive plants, so tomatoes, peppers, squash, all those summer veggies, just a little bit longer, probably more around mid-June. The nights are still going to get colder, even though they're kind of nice right now. I just know that we're going to have more frosty nights.”

Collette says frost cloth can help protect fragile plants but only raises temperatures by about 4 to 5 degrees above the outside air temperature.

This season’s garden plots are fully booked, but Collette says residents can still join a waitlist.

“Occasionally, people move or need to return their plots throughout the season, so we do have a wait list [on our website] if folks are interested,” she said.

The dates and participating restaurants and businesses for this season’s Dinners in the Garden events have now been confirmed. Proceeds benefit the Food Farmacy program.

The garden also hosts education classes and workshops throughout the season.

Click here for the Summit Community Gardens calendar.