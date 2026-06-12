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Justice Dept. approves Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery

NPR | By David Folkenflik
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:29 PM MDT
The main gate to Paramount Studios is seen on Melrose Avenue, July 8, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Nick Ut
/
AP
The main gate to Paramount Studios is seen on Melrose Avenue, July 8, 2015, in Los Angeles.

The Justice Department has closed its antitrust investigation into the proposed $110 billion merger of Paramount and Warner Brothers Discovery, saying that it has found no threat to competition or consumers of film, broadcast television or streaming.

The decision paves the way for a merger of two historic studio rivals — Paramount, owner of CBS, and the much larger Warner, which includes HBO and CNN.

Several states, including California, have raised antitrust concerns. The European Union is investigating as well.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik