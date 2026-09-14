With injuries on the rise, cycle shop owners joins others who won't sell e-bikes to minors

While they might be environmentally friendly and a great option for your commute, injuries on electric bikes have increased by nearly 700% in the last three years, according to health data and analytics firm Truveta.

It’s also being noted by emergency room doctors who are seeing everything from fractures to brain swelling to punctured lungs. The American College of Surgeons also warned about the higher speeds reducing riders’ reaction times and the weight of the bikes leading to uncontrolled acceleration, particularly downhill.

A number of bike shops around the country are saying they won’t sell the bikes to minors. Among them is Marblehead Cycle, in Marblehead Massachusetts, owned by Dan Shuman.

He talks to host Robin Young about why he decided, decades ago, not to sell to minors or parents purchasing bikes for minors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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