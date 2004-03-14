© 2022 KPCW

NPR Top Stories

New Spanish Leader Vows to Pull Iraq Troops

By Sylvia Poggioli
Published March 14, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

Spaniards vote to remove Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar's government from power in favor of the Socialist Party. Analysts say the result reflects anger over last week's deadly terrorist attacks in Madrid, which many blame on Aznar's support for the U.S.-led war in Iraq. Socialist leader Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero vows to remove Spanish troops from Iraq by the end of June. Hear NPR's Sylvia Poggioli.

