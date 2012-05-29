© 2022 KPCW

Carnegie Hall Live: Lang Lang Plays Bach, Schubert And Chopin

May 29, 2012
Long famous for his flash and dazzle at the keyboard, pianist Lang Lang gave a surprisingly introspective concert of Bach, Schubert and Chopin at Carnegie Hall on May 29, 2012.
A peep from backstage at Carnegie Hall.
About 120 spectators sat onstage with Lang Lang during this performance.
Lang Lang says that part of what has drawn him to the Schubert is the spaces between the notes.
The irrepressibly congenial pianist is said to be personally responsible for some 40 million Chinese children having taken up the study of Western classical music.
Lang Lang ended the announced program with Liszt favorites: the Romance S. 169 and "La Campanella."
Lang Lang acknowledges the New York audience's enthusiastic response.
PROGRAM:

BACH Partita No. 1 in B-flat Major, BWV 825

SCHUBERT Sonata in B-flat Major, D. 960

CHOPIN Twelve Etudes, Op. 25

LISZT Romance, S. 169

LiSZT Grande Etude de Paganini, S. 141 "La Campanella"

Hovering just on the edge of turning 30, Lang Lang has to be acknowledged as the most famous classical pianist on the planet. Popular legend has it that this one player and his mind-blowing success have spurred tens of millions of Chinese children to learn the piano (an idea bolstered by a ten-part video series on his website called "The Lang Lang Effect").

What Lang Lang is best known for is the sonic fireworks he brings to his performances. He often favors big, bold music with outsized verve, whether it's Rachmaninov or new turns on Chinese folk songs. But in this concluding concert of Carnegie Hall's 2012-13 season, Lang Lang turned his attentions to some more introspective compositions: Bach's Partita No. 1 in B-flat Major, BWV 825; Schubert's Sonata in B-flat Major, D. 960; and Chopin's 12 Etudes, Op. 25.

