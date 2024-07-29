How is Team USA faring in the Olympics? Here's a medal count so far

Updated July 29, 2024 at 19:32 PM ET

The Paris Olympics are in full swing with nearly 7,000 athletes from 206 delegations vying for bronze, silver and of course, gold.

As of Monday 7:30 p.m. ET, 36 teams have earned at least one medal but the only teams to reach double-digits are Team USA with 20; France with 16; Japan and China both with 12; Britain with 10.

While the U.S. may have the most medals so far, gold medals are a different story.

Japan leads with six gold medals, twice as many as the U.S. Meanwhile, China, France, Australia and South Korea are also ahead of the U.S. each have five gold medals — putting those countries higher on the official Olympic medal table.

Leading up to the Games, analytics company Gracenote predicted that Team USA would finish with the most medals overall. Gracenote also forecasted that Team USA could collect the most gold, with China being the main threat.

Now, no nation officially "wins" the Olympics but earning the most medals or gold medals remains a symbol of victory for participating countries.

So, how is Team USA doing so far? As of Monday evening:

Gold medals: 3

Fencing: 1

Swimming: 2

Silver medals: 8

Diving: 1

Fencing: 1

Mountain Bike: 1

Skateboarding: 1

Swimming: 4

Bronze medals: 9

Artistic Gymnastics: 1

Fencing: 1

Road cycling: 1

Skateboarding: 1

Swimming: 5

