© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kouri Richins rests in murder trial without presenting defense case

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 12, 2026 at 3:34 PM MDT
Updated March 12, 2026 at 3:37 PM MDT
Kouri Richins discusses with defense attorney Kathy Nester during Richins' murder trial on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at the Summit County Justice Center outside Park City, Utah.
David Jackson
/
The Park Record
Kouri Richins discusses with defense attorney Kathy Nester during Richins' murder trial on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at the Summit County Justice Center outside Park City, Utah.

The five-week trial of a Kamas-area mother and former real estate agent may wrap sooner than expected.

Kouri Richins’ attorney Wendy Lewis surprised a Summit County courtroom Thursday when she said the defense wouldn’t call any more witnesses or present more evidence.

“Your Honor, after consulting with our client, the defense rests,” Lewis announced.

Richins did not testify during the trial.

She is charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and financial crimes in connection with her husband Eric Richins’ fatal fentanyl overdose in 2022.

Kouri Richins has pleaded not guilty.

After the state had ended its case Thursday, the defense asked 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik to acquit Richins of all five charges. Defense attorney Alex Ramos said that’s because prosecutors hadn’t produced enough evidence.

Mrazik denied the request. If there’s any evidence of guilt, “however slight,” he said he must submit it to the jury.

“The court is not free to weigh the evidence and thus invade the province of the jury, whose prerogative it is to judge the facts,” Mrazik ruled.

The defense conferred during the lunch break before it decided to rest its case.

That means the jury of Summit County residents, including eight primary jurors and four alternates, will soon begin deliberations.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday.

This is a developing story.
Tags
Summit County Kouri Richins' murder trial
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content