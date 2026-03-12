Kouri Richins rests in murder trial without presenting defense case

Kouri Richins’ attorney Wendy Lewis surprised a Summit County courtroom Thursday when she said the defense wouldn’t call any more witnesses or present more evidence.

“Your Honor, after consulting with our client, the defense rests,” Lewis announced.

Richins did not testify during the trial.

She is charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and financial crimes in connection with her husband Eric Richins’ fatal fentanyl overdose in 2022.

Kouri Richins has pleaded not guilty.

After the state had ended its case Thursday, the defense asked 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik to acquit Richins of all five charges. Defense attorney Alex Ramos said that’s because prosecutors hadn’t produced enough evidence.

Mrazik denied the request. If there’s any evidence of guilt, “however slight,” he said he must submit it to the jury.

“The court is not free to weigh the evidence and thus invade the province of the jury, whose prerogative it is to judge the facts,” Mrazik ruled.

The defense conferred during the lunch break before it decided to rest its case.

That means the jury of Summit County residents, including eight primary jurors and four alternates, will soon begin deliberations.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday.

This is a developing story.